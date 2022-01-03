Mobile home fire marks 1st of year for Burton Fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A fire at a mobile home late Sunday night marked the Burton Fire District’s first incident of the new year.

Officials said Burton Fire and neighboring agencies responded around 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Bay Pines Road.

Crews arrived to find the single-wide mobile home on fire. Officials said firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames in the living room area and confine the fire to a central location.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Burton Fire. The home was being renovated at the time of the incident, officials said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire at Burton Fire’s request.

Last year, Burton crews responded to a total of 36 house fires — a 50% increase from 2020.