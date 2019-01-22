MLK Parade marketplace: Vendors drawn by huge crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The MLK Parade in Savannah draws hundreds of entries and thousands of people.

The huge crowds also draw dozens of vendors, who set up in the last few blocks of the parade route on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Tents, tables, and even food trucks offer a wide variety of food and merchandise.

Vendors travel hours to get to the annual event, Like Rhoda Jones from Jacksonville, who sells skin products she makes herself.

"I do this for my daughter that battles with sickle cell and I bring sickle cell awareness," said Jones.

Matthew Cheevers, of Savannah, made his first appearance at the parade as a vendor this year. "I'm very excited. I love the money. I love to feed the people," Cheevers said, as he manned his pull-trailer kitchen.

MLK parade goers say there is value in the vendor's offering, but the overall experience is priceless.

"I know it's always an event that we can cherish for a lifetime," said Jenny Hagood who travels from Beaufort to see the parade.

Kim Lee, of Savannah, said she knows all the people bring the vendors back every year and the value of the goods keeps customers coming back.

"Everything is reasonable, very nice. Everybody's happy," Lee said.