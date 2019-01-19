MLK Observance Day Association hold Unity Brunch

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - the Observance Day Association celebrated the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a unity brunch Saturday.

Hundreds turned out the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center to remember the Dr. King and his legacy.

The theme for this year's unity brunch was "Dream the Dream… Transforming Hearts, Minds and the World."

News 3s very own Kim Gusby emceed the function. She was joined by others on stage who, all echoed the same message, unity and remembrance.

"We encourage folks to continue to honor Dr. King's legacy we want them to not only honor the man, but we them to be participants in fulfilling the dream," said Carolyen Blackshear, President of the MLK Observance Day Assocation.

Following opening remarks, those in attendance mingled and enjoyed food.