STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD.

Police urge anyone with information to call Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or email an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.