SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night.

Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat.

He has no known ties to Chatham County, so the fact that his 2015 Toyota Camry was spotted on Wilmington Island means that he is likely lost and very confused. The Georgia tag on his car is RHS 6750.

If you see Stansfield or have information about where you think he may be, you are urged to call 9-1-1.