SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS). While many are quickly found and can return to their families, others remain missing as the years pass by.

Below is a list of missing persons in coastal Georgia arranged by county and dating back as far as 1980. If you click the link on the name of the individual, you will find a page with more information about them and who you should contact if you have questions or know where to find them.

If a coastal Georgia county is not included, there were no missing persons cases found in the NamUs database for the county. Contact digital@wsav.com if you know of a case not included in this list.

Bryan

Emma Lee Carroll – Last seen July 18, 2009, at 83 years old.

Carrol was last seen wearing a blue dress with flowers and a large white collar. She has dementia and might not be able to tell you how to get home.

Camden

Monte Cornelius Glover – Last seen June 21, 2019, at 39 years old.

Glover was last seen when he went to bed at around 12:30 to 1:00 a.m. on June 21, 2019. When he disappeared, his medication for his medical condition was left behind at the residence.

Chatham

Charles Kennedy McBride – Last seen May 20, 2016, at 45 years old.

Not long after McBride went missing, two unidentified men came looking for him but did not disclose why they were looking for him or who they were.

Harry Donelle Reed Jr. – Last seen April 4, 1993, at 19 years old.

Reed was last seen dropping his brother off after bowling. He walked down the street from his brother’s house and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jonathan Kent Shields – Last seen Dec. 1, 2016, at 52 years old.

Shields was last seen saying he was going into the woods on Dec. 1, 2016. He was never seen again.

Joseph Taylor – Last seen June 16, 2019 at 79 years old.

Taylor was last seen at a friend’s home on Wexler Street on June 16, 2019. He was supposed to meet with his family for dinner that evening, but he never showed up. He was last heard from by a family member at 8 p.m. the same day. The family member had talked to him on the phone. They reported that he sounded like he was in his truck and that he mentioned wanting to go to South Carolina. His truck was later found abandoned in Millen, Ga.

Lewis Alexander Williams Jr. – Last seen March 31st, 2015, at 48 years old.

Lisa Alexis Williams – Last seen Aug. 4, 1999, at 25 years old.

Williams was last seen leaving for work but according to her employer, she never arrived.

Magdalena Riquious– Last seen Sep.13, 2003, at 15 years old.

Melanie Lee Marion Warren – Last seen April 11, 1997, at 34 years old.

Warren was last seen by a friend at a bank with two men waiting by her car. She has not been seen since.

Monica Denise Jackson – Last seen Feb. 23, 2014, at 45 years old.

Randy Lee Williams Jr. – Last seen Oct. 18, 2004 at 20 years old.

Tyrone Jones – Last seen Dec. 11, 2005, at 44 years old.

Effingham

Allyson Rebecca Romedy – Last seen Feb. 28, 2002, at 43 years old.

Romedy was last seen at her residence on Weisenbaker Road in Rincon. Her vehicle was later found a mile away, parked at the Fair Oaks Apartments.

Glynn

Catherine B. Romer and Charles Robert Romer – Last seen April 8, 1980, at 77 and 73 years old.

The Romers were last seen checking into a hotel in Brunswick. They were traveling to Scarsdale, New York from Miami. An officer with the Georgia Highway patrol recalled seeing their car parked near some restaurants shortly after they checked into their hotel. The car they drove was never located and they were not seen again.

Florentina Flo-camilo – Last seen Dec. 18, 2020, at 26 years old.

Flo-camilo was left at work at 11 a.m. the day she disappeared and has not been seen nor heard from since.

Jamaree Clarence Coleman – Last seen July 24, 1993, at less than a year old.

Michael Anthony Bennett and Monica Renita Bennett – Last seen June 21, 1989, at 14 and 15 years old.

Patrick Harold Jackson – Last seen Nov. 27, 2015, at 21 years old.

Randall O Palmer – Last seen Aug. 28, 2000, at 56 years old.

Liberty

Da’ Wan Janette Shaw-Gibson – Last seen Sep. 13, 2004, at 20 years old.

Virginia Lee – Last seen Aug. 10, 1985, at 61 years old.

Lee was last seen by her grandchildren on Aug. 10, 1985. She has not been seen since walking away from her home sometime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. that day.

Long

Deborah Gail Moody – Last seen Dec. 4, 2007, at 42 years old.

McIntosh

Benjamin Matthew McCullers – Last seen June 2, 2007, at 31 years old.

McCullers disappeared after he called his fiancée saying he had ran out of gas. His truck was found exactly where he said it was when he ran out of gas and his keys were later found in a field.

I Gusti Agung Bimantara Putra – Last seen Jan. 1, 2010, at 4 years old.

Putra was allegedly abducted by his father and is believed to be with him in Indonesia.

John Theopilus Gladstone – Last seen May 30, 1980, at 24 years old.

Wayne

Gordon Christopher Rowell – Last seen Aug. 28, 2016, at 34 years old.

Stephanie Jane Howard – Last seen Nov. 30, 2001, at 22 years old.