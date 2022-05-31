EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A pair of monkeys reported missing over a week ago are back home safe and sound, officials announced Tuesday.

On May 22, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received a call about two Patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham. Since then, the sheriff’s office has been working with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to bring them back.

A Georgia DNR spokesman said the department set out traps to capture the animals, though their skittishness made it difficult to work quickly.

Patas monkeys are also known to be the fastest runners among primates.

Further details on the monkeys’ escape weren’t immediately available. ECSO said additional details would be forthcoming once the DNR’s investigation is complete.

Wild animal licenses are required to own exotic animals, including monkeys. According to the Georgia DNR, the licenses are typically given out for exhibition — at a zoo, for example — or breeding purposes.