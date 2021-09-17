Missing Bluffton man never returned home from bike ride, BCSO says

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a Bluffton man who reportedly left his home on a bike ride Thursday and never returned.
Benjamin Pope, 52, was last seen leaving Burnt Church Road on his red beach-style bicycle wearing khaki shorts, gray boots and a black t-shirt, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).
As of Friday afternoon, family members have yet to find him and are concerned for his well-being.
Pope is a Caucasian man with brown-blond hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.
BCSO says he may be traveling in the Bluffton area.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.