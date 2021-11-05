Missing a goat? Chatham County PD searches for owner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is searching for the owner of a lost goat.

The department posted several photos of a “super-cute and super-friendly goat” on Facebook late Friday afternoon, saying the animal was found in the area of Glen Oaks and Brandlewood drives.

The goat got a good look around one of Chatham County PD’s cruisers and hopped in the back seat. Officers took the goat to Chatham County Animal Services as they work to locate the owner.

Anyone who recognizes the goat or happens to know the owner is asked to call Animal Services at 912-652-6575.