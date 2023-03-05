HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 5-year-old boy has been rushed to a Savannah hospital after being pulled from a Hinesville retention pond.

Officers with the Hinesville Police Department began canvassing the Griffin Park subdivision Sunday within minutes of the little boy’s disappearance.

The scene is in the 600 block of Piedmont Avenue.

The 5-year-old boy was found underwater in a pond.

He was taken to a hospital as rescuers performed CPR, then moved to Memorial in Savannah.

WSAV is working to learn more about the situation.