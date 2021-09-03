Mira to open food distribution facility in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Mira International Foods, Inc. is expected to open a new facility in Beaufort County by January 2022.

The over $2 million investment promises to create 28 new jobs in food, beverage and snack distribution.

Mira crafts products for more than 30,000 retailers across the U.S. Some bestselling products include coconut water and milk, white and brown sugar, sauces and tropical nectars.

Owners Mark and Monica Awadalla say they’re excited to invest in South Carolina and Beaufort’s strategic location.

“Situated between two of the most thriving ports in the country, Charleston and Savannah, our location is optimal as we can readily import key products that are essential for our business,” the owners stated. “Thank you, South Carolina, for your amazing welcome and for being so business-friendly.”

Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray says the company’s decision is proof businesses even from out of state recognize the city’s pro-industrial climate.

“Transitioning military members, access to ports, and a superb quality of life are providing value to our incoming companies,” Murray continued. “This project also signifies that industrial product gets consumed quickly in Beaufort. We are looking forward to more wins like this for the City of Beaufort and for the State of South Carolina.”

The new 48,960-square-foot facility will be located at 20 Eleanore Fine Road in Beaufort.