Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Lowcountry

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – A pair of companies are investing in their future and the future of the Lowcountry

Builders FirstSource is spending $16 million on a new plant near Yemassee just off Interstate 95.

Builders FirstSource specializes in value-added components and services to the professional market for new residential construction, repair, and remodeling.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in South Carolina. Builders FirstSource is invested in building communities, and our growth in South Carolina not only benefits the people of Jasper County but our business as well. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Jasper County,” said Builders FirstSource Division President Steve Herron.

The investment includes 126 new jobs over the next five years at the plant in Point South Park.

“Manufacturing continues to be a catalyst for investment and jobs across all areas of South Carolina. Builders FirstSource’s new operations in Jasper County are a testament to the business-friendly environment Team S.C. continues to cultivate. Congratulations to Builders FirstSource and Jasper County!” added SC Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

This will be the company’s 23rd plant in South Carolina and 2nd in the Lowcountry along with its current facility in Ridgeland.

“The businesses realize the opportunity here, explains Jasper County Councilman and head of Southern Carolina Alliance Martin Sauls/Chairman, we have a strong market, we have a global recognition of Hilton Head Island so people know where you are when you mention that. And our proximity to the coast as well as being the halfway point between Miami and New York. It is a very desirable place to live and do business.”

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Builders FirstSource team should visit https://www.bldr.com/jobs.

And APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc., a mattress manufacturing company, has announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County.

“APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. is delighted to announce the presence of our first U.S. mattress manufacturing facility in Walterboro, South Carolina. Through our comprehensive strategic planning and study, South Carolina offers the best climate for new business, and Colleton County offers the best location for being close to both the Charleston and Savannah ports. Thank you, South Carolina, for offering the business-friendly environment and warm welcome!” said APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. President Jack Hung.

Established in 2021, APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses.

Located at 304 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro, APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc.’s new facility is the company’s first manufacturing operation.

The more than $1.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

“Every job created provides a better opportunity for a family in our region, and we are pleased to assist Colleton County and APEX in any way that we can,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chair Marty Sauls.

“We are grateful to Apex Mattress Manufacturing for investing in Colleton County. This is a great vote of confidence in our world-class workforce. The creation of 50 jobs is a win for our family members, friends, and neighbors!” said Colleton County Economic Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. team should email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.