Million dollar paving project in question at Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rebuilt in 2018, Savannah’s new Memorial Stadium cost $12.75 million. Included in the price tag are a newly paved main use parking and a gravel-covered visitors’ lot.

“Engineering staff did a great job of taking a seldom-used parking lot and upgrading it from what it was for decades, which was just a lot that wasn’t even level that you parked on,” says Chatham County Commissioner Patrick Farrell about the gravel lot.



Members of the previous commission board wanted to further upgrade the lot with asphalt, drainage piping and retaining ponds. Farrell, who represents the 4th district, is among those who object to the $1,043,989 project during the commission’s March 12 meeting.

“We weren’t getting any more parking spaces, and we weren’t, ya know… I didn’t see the benefit for the kind of money we were going to spend,” he said.



Concern about throwing away what was just done a few years ago stopped a vote earlier this month on awarding the construction contract for paving.

“Once the construction was all done, and things were cleaned up, we needed to build a parking lot. How much taxpayer money did we put into that visitor parking?” asked Farrell.



County engineering staff are expected to report back with that number during Friday’s commission meeting before commissioners vote on whether to move forward with new construction.