Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum remembers D-Day, honors veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and today, the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum honored veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy years ago.

Dozens of people gathered for a remembrance service to hear two important messages from that day. 

The first was from General Eisenhower to allied forces. The second  was a reading of President Roosevelt’s radio address to Americans. The museum also displayed a collection of pictures and stories from the battle. 

Families of World War II veterans, along with a few veterans themselves, were in attendance. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss