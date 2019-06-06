Local News

Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum remembers D-Day, honors veterans

Posted: Jun 06, 2019

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and today, the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum honored veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy years ago.

Dozens of people gathered for a remembrance service to hear two important messages from that day. 

The first was from General Eisenhower to allied forces. The second  was a reading of President Roosevelt’s radio address to Americans. The museum also displayed a collection of pictures and stories from the battle. 

Families of World War II veterans, along with a few veterans themselves, were in attendance. 
 

