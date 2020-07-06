Midway woman: How long do I have to wait for my unemployment?

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Cynthia Knudsen says she has had a lot of sleepless nights since late March when she and her husband were both laid off from the company where they worked.

On the same day in April, they filed for unemployment online. A week later, her husband got a check into their direct deposit — but 13 weeks later, she has yet to receive anything.

“At the end of May, I think I finally got the first confirmation number that said my claim had been processed but then nothing happened after that,” she told News 3. “I keep checking to see if I am going to get a check.”

“I definitely need the money. My bills, look at them, they’re sitting all over the place,” she added.

Knudsen said she and her husband are living with her son and his spouse so she wants to make sure they can help pay the expenses. But now, she’s gone from worried to desperate.

“My every day ritual is calling and leaving messages, calling and leaving messages,” said Knudsen.

Some of those calls have been to the office of State Rep. Al Williams from Midway.

When News 3 contacted Williams on Monday, he told us Knudsen is not the only constituent who has reached out to his office for help.

“I’m going to put in a call to Labor Marc Butler today. I realize they’re swamped, but I have some real problems when people go without help,” Williams told us.

Williams says after this length of time, he believes benefits need to get to everyone who qualifies.

“People are just not getting their money, they can’t get through, the lines are busy, no one answers the phone, a lot of problems I think need to be addressed,” he said.

“And these workers that say they’ll get back with you, they don’t get back with you,” Knudsen said. “I’ve been in tears.”

We sent an email to the Department of Labor in Georgia Monday and are still awaiting a response. Labor officials said last week that 91 percent of all recipients who qualify for benefits have received something in terms of payments.