A Midway Police Seargent was among the first to arrive on the scene of a crash that killed a popular Liberty County student.

He described only to News 3 what he saw.

"From looking at the vehicles, a lot flashed through my mind. A lot flashed through my mind. I just wanted to make sure no one was hurt, but unfortunately, someone was hurt," says Sgt. Duvale Page, Sr., with Midway Police. "I can only imagine what his family's going through right now, but anytime a child loses his life behind something, and this young guy, or all three guys appeared to be doing all the right things that night, and he lost his life when a senseless person decided to drink and drive." He says.

Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Antoine Mclendon, was driving the car that crashed into the SUV Albert Dock was riding in with his friends.

Mclendon is a soldier stationed at Fort Stewart. He remains behind bars facing murder, DUI, reckless driving and homicide by vehicle.

