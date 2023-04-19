MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A family of four was displaced after a house fire in Midway Wednesday morning.

The call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Assistant Liberty County Services Deputy Fire Chief Jarad Huffman.

Huffman said when he arrived, flames were shooting several feet from the rear of the single-story family home.

photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

It took firefighters from Liberty County Fire Services stations 12 and 20 to bring the fire under control.

Huffman said the interior of the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

A dog was later discovered inside the residence alive and seemed to be unaffected by the smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The family, who was able to exit safely, is being assisted by the Red Cross.