Midway dentists hailed heroes for rescuing drivers from fiery crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A dentist might be your hero for getting rid of tooth pain, but it’s not every day one saves your life.

Dr. Tad Jackson, the owner of Midway Family Dental, says Wednesday morning, he and his staff heard a loud bang outside and rushed out to see what happened.

Right in front of his office on Highway 17, two cars had crashed and burst into flames.

Jackson said one of his staff members took quick action getting one driver to safety, but it took his help, and that of two other dentists, to rescue the other driver.

“It was going to blow up at any minute, and it did blow up,” Jackson said. “We had to get him out or he was going to die. We would’ve all witnessed him die.”

Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby said his crews arrived at 11:15 a.m. and extinguished the fires. He thanked the staff at Midway Family Dental for their “heroic actions.”

“Without their help, the occupant of the vehicle could’ve lost their life,” Darby said.

Jackson said it appeared one driver broke their hip and legs. The chief said both drivers were taken to Memorial Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.