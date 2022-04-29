SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Midway couple faces decades in prison for producing child pornography.

Sharon Keegan, 30, and 31-year-old John Paul Keegan were arrested in January 2020 in a child exploitation investigation. In May 2021, the pair was indicted.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Sharon Keegan agreed to change her plea to guilty of production of child pornography on the third day of trial in Statesboro this week.

Her husband had previously entered a guilty plea in May 2021.

Back in early 2020, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Homeland Security Investigations, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the Midway mobile home where the Keegans resided and seized electronic devices.

Officials said the devices contained images and videos of child sexual exploitation that the husband and wife had produced and shared over the internet.

If convicted, the Keegans each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with the possibility of up to 30 years. They could also face substantial fines and restitution, periods of supervised release after prison and mandatory registration as sex offenders.

“Our law enforcement partners did outstanding work in building this investigation to hold these reprehensible predators accountable,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “Our office will be relentless in pursuing those who would victimize our most vulnerable citizens.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org.