SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half later. SFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.