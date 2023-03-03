SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – John Berendt’s “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” will be adapted into a Broadway musical, according to Deadline and Broadway World.

The 1994 New York Times Best Seller tells the “Savannah Story” based on a series of real-life events from the 1980s during an antiques dealer’s murder trial.

According to the reports, playwright Taylor Mac is adapting the book with direction by Rob Ashford, lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby.

An invitation-only industry reading will take place in New York this May.

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” was also adapted into the 1997 Clint Eastwood film by the same name.