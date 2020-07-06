Michael B. Jordan to bring free drive-in movies to Savannah area, other U.S. cities

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios are teaming up to bring free drive-in movie screenings to the Savannah area and to other U.S. cities.

Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, announced the partnership with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios on June 25. The summer series, “A Night at the Drive-In” will feature films that highlight multicultural voices in the industry.

The screenings began on July 1 and go through the month of August.

On Aug. 12, the Jesup Drive-In Theater (3686 Savannah Highway) will screen “Do the Right Thing” and “Get Out.” The event is set to begin at 9 p.m. CLICK HERE to get free passes.

Below is a list of other films being shown around the country.

July 1: “Love & Basketball” and “Crazy Rich Asians”

July 15: “Black Panther” and “Creed”

July 29: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and “Hook”

August 26: “Coming To America” and “Girls Trip”

See a full schedule of summer screenings, HERE.