Metter teens arrested and charged with bringing weapon on campus

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of two 18-year olds linked to a social media post that showed a firearm brought to the Metter High School campus. CCSO says a juvenile was also charged.
According to CCSO, the social media post was a video of three young men sitting in a vehicle on MHS campus handling a pistol. Students reported the video when it was posted on April 27.
Deputies arrest Alberto Rodriguez, 18, of Metter and Edwin Valesco, 18, of Metter on a charge of carrying a weapon on school property. CCSO says a 16 year old was also charged.
The identity of the juvenile has not been released.