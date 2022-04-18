METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Metter held its most-anticipated event Saturday. Another Blooming festival was held in the downy area of the city.

In its 29th year, the festival is a large draw for the city which began its festivities with an Easter egg hunt held at the Anchor Worship Center. The hunt was sponsored by the Metter Kiwanis Club, which placed 3,500 plastic eggs on the grounds containing candy.

There were train rides, bouncy houses and tons of vendors selling food, jewelry and arts and crafts.