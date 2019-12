Eddie, 3-year-old Boston terrier, sits in Santa’s (Sarah Geoghan) lap Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at PetSmart in Mishawaka, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Metter community can capture holiday memories with their pets while giving back to a local animal shelter.

The Metter Animal Shelter will host pet pictures with Santa from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Metter Welcome Center (1210 S. Lewis Street).

Photos are $10 each, and all proceeds will be donated to the shelter.

For more information on the pet photos with Santa event, visit the Metter Animal Shelter’s event Facebook page.