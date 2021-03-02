Memory Matters to host 4th annual Brain Health Summit

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Memory Matters is hostings its first-ever livestreaming conference next week for the 4th annual Brian Health Summit in the Lowcountry.

The nonprofit has been serving people with dementia, and their families, for 23 years. And amid the pandemic, Memory Matters has been finding new ways to connect with the community and prevent isolation.

The Brain Health Summit will be held via Zoom, focusing on “Unmasking Your Brain’s Resiliency.”

The event will kick off on March 10, happening from 9 a.m. to noon. Register online at mymemorymatters.org or by calling 843-842-6688. Tickets are $25.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been invited to join in on the panel discussions, featuring the following: