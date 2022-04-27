SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A symbol of unity and hope, the Donate Life Flag now flies outside of Memorial Health on Waters Avenue.

“We just wanted to highlight importance of organ and tissue donation and the impact that it can have on people all across the country, as well as here in Georgia,” said Memorial’s chief of trauma, Dr. James Dunne.

In 2021, Memorial Health was able to use organs and tissues from 36 donors to save the lives of 111 patients.

“Memorial has been able to allow patients to donate almost up to four organs per patient, and that saves an additional four lives,” Dunne said.

As nurses placed special painted rocks by the flag, honoring those who’ve donated and received the gift of life, Dunne said there simply aren’t enough organs right now for those who need them.

“You don’t often get to individually save someone else’s life, and this is one way that that can happen,” Dunne encouraged.

According to the chief, trauma is the number one cause of death for people under 44, making younger adults more likely to need an organ or tissue donation.

But he said they often don’t think about becoming a donor themselves.

“As a trauma physician, I see that firsthand when there’s a huge loss of life of a young adult, and that family’s rightfully devastated, but organ donation is one aspect that can turn that negative situation into something positive,” Dunne added.

He said because April is Donate Life Month, it’s the perfect time to have the conversation about becoming a donor — first with yourself, and then with those you love.

If you would like to become an organ donor, visit this link to the Georgia Donor Registry.