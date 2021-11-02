Memorial services set for Ireland, Savannah honoring Msgr. William Oliver O’Neill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial services have been announced for Reverend Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, longtime priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah.

He died Friday, Oct. 29, in Ireland, after a brief illness. O’Neill was 79 and spent over 54 years in priestly service.

He was appointed pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, serving until August 1996, when he was appointed rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

O’Neill remained in residence at the Cathedral following his retirement in June 2013, dividing his time between Savannah and his native Ireland.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 6. A Requiem Mass will be held at 7:30 a.m. ET in Ireland followed by his burial at St. Nicholas Church.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. ET in Savannah, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

Both services can be streamed at diosav.org, with the Memorial Mass also available at savannahcathedral.org.

O’Neill’s family asks that condolences be sent at rip.ie (search O’Neill, County Tipperary). In lieu of flowers, the public is asked to consider making a donation to the Cathedral Basilica Chapel Renovation Project.