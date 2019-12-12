Memorial service set for Ludowci woman missing since 2007

GUM BRANCH, Ga. (WSAV) – A memorial service will be held Saturday for a Ludowici woman who disappeared more than a decade ago.

According to the mother of Debora Gail Moody, the service will be held Saturday at noon at Ray’s Cemetery in Gum Branch. Melanie Clark says the public is welcome to attend.

In an interview with Clark earlier this year, she told News 3 that while time has helped heal her heart, the pain remains in many ways.

“It might take me a while to not look around the corner and see her or waiting for her to call me,” she said. “It’s not over.”

Moody was last seen in December 2007.

Back in June, Kenneth Lumpkin confessed to killing Moody. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in a separate case and was offered immunity in exchange for information about Moody.

Lumpkin gave authorities an approximate location of where her remains might be, but searches have been unsuccessful.