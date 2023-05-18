SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since March, Memorial Health has been under the leadership of a new CEO. Bradley Talbert steps into the role in a post-pandemic Savannah area that’s at the beginning of major population growth. Talbert joined Memorial’s parent company HCA Healthcare in 2017 as CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

He appeared live in-studio on First News at 4 to talk about his long history with the Coastal Empire and the impact on the population boom coming because of the Hyundai Plant development in Bryan County.