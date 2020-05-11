Memorial Health taking extra precautions as services resume

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health has announced precautions to ensure the safety of patients and visitors as the facility resumes services.

Memorial will be taking the precautions listed below.

Screening everyone for COVID-19 symptoms before they can enter the hospital

Performing temperature checks on all patients, visitors, team members and physicians

Giving everyone a mask before they enter the hospital and requiring them to wear it

Limiting visitors

Social distancing is required at all times

Frequently disinfecting all surfaces in every area

Memorial says the facility will also be following strict infection prevention guidelines. Each emergency and operating room is cleaned thoroughly after each patient and procedure. Memorial says its teams also have all necessary PPE and supplies.

COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients are cared for in a dedicated area by the same staff, and not throughout the hospital, Memorial says.

The following entrances to Memorial Health are now open:

Emergency Room (ER): 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Main Entrance: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., M-F

Day Surgery: 4 a.m.- 4 p.m., M-F

Building 100: 5 a.m.- 5 p.m., M-F

Main Entrance: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Memorial is also expanding visitation to include the following:

Surgery patients may have a dedicated caregiver with them from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Children’s Hospital offers visitation for both parents; parents may rotate visitation so that each can spend time with their baby and child.

Beginning Wednesday, May 13, we will allow one dedicated adult caregiver for each patient arriving for all types of care, treatment and services. Visiting hours will be 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Visitation for patients who are positive for or are awaiting test results from COVID-19 will continue to be restricted.

Memorial is also reminding the public to not visit the hospital if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.