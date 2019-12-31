Memorial Health patients ring in new year early with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a happy “noon” year on Tuesday at Memorial Health’s Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

Just before 12 p.m., some of the young patients came out of their rooms, took a break from treatments and had some fun on the last day of the decade.

It’s Memorial Health’s second year hosting the event for the children.

Staff provided party favors and games, while the Sodexo food service team brought out yummy snacks for the kids and families to enjoy.

“It was really nice, just something to get out and do,” said 10-year-old patient Andrew Brown, who recently celebrated his birthday on Dec. 3.

“It was amazing that they all put together a bunch of things for kids to do that have childhood cancer,” Brown told News 3.

Memorial Health’s child life staff says they understand how tough it can be for kids to spend time in a hospital, especially on a big day like New Year’s Eve.

That’s why they put on Tuesday’s event in the lobby—to show the kids a good time and offer them a fun distraction from being ill.

The staff hopes the party gave the children a little something to look forward to in the new year, in addition to getting better.

“I think the new year can be a really fun way to mark and celebrate all the things that happen in the new year, and they’ll look forward to things in 2020, so that’s really why we do it,” said Kristen King, Child Life Manager, Memorial Health.

Brown says one thing he’s excited about for when he gets home, hopefully later this week, is a new furry friend.

“I’m getting a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he told News 3.