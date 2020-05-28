Memorial Health offers health insurance hotline to help community during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health announced Thursday an insurance hotline aimed at helping those who may have lost their insurance during the covid-19 pandemic.

Memorail Health says they are not representing any other company or selling insurance plans with the hotline.

Memorial Health says their goal is to help the community get the information they need so they can manage your health needs.

There is no cost for the service.

According to Memorial Health, callers can talk to advisors about eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios.

Scenarios include:

· Continuing your employer’s existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options)

· Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

· Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

· Medicaid: Government healthcare for those that meet certain criteria

· State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a changing life event

If you need insurance coverage option assistance, call (833) 867-8771 from 8 am to 6 pm – Monday through Friday.