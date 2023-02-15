SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health announced its new Chief Executive Officer Wednesday.

Brad Talbert will start in early March, officials said. He’ll be taking over for Shayne George who is set to retire on March 31.

“Brad Talbert is a seasoned healthcare leader who has built a strong culture for our colleagues and physicians at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital,” said Hugh Tappan, president of HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division. “I’m confident Brad is the right leader to support and guide our Memorial Health team forward.”

Talbert first joined HCA Healthcare in 2017 as CEO of the Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that, he was CEO at two tenet Health hospitals in South Carolina.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Memorial Health team as their CEO,” said Talbert. “Memorial Health is an outstanding healthcare system. I’m impressed with the high-quality care that this team delivers to hundreds of patients every day and I look forward to leading and supporting this team of physicians, nurses and clinicians.”