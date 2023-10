SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Can you pick just one?

Memorial Health is once again hosting its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Halloween Costume Contest on Facebook.

There are over 20 adorable costumes to choose from.

You can head on over to their Facebook page and “vote” by liking, commenting or sharing your favorite post.

The contest will run until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.