SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Memorial Health is giving back for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Thursday evening at Memorial’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, a check presentation was held towards the CURE Childhood Cancer Foundation, donating $20,000 towards the fight to end pediatric cancer.

“I think events like this are such a great opportunity to showcase our community and support to our patients and families. These children and families go through so much during the course of their treatment, but at the end of the day, they’re all just children who want to have fun and live normal lives. So were very excited to have an opportunity like this to draw attention to childhood cancer but also to rally around our patients and families,” said Ashely Eason, Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist at Memorial Children’s Hospital.

CURE is the only non-profit in south Georgia that funds pediatric cancer research while working exclusively with the families as well.

The money will be put towards furthering the cutting-edge research and resources available for children and their families battling the disease.

“Our ultimate goal at CARE is to eliminate pediatric cancer and we, unfortunately, can’t do that without funding, and so the funding of better treatments and so, to have memorial as our partner not only in serving families but also believing so heavily in our mission that they’re willing to funds in our research projects that were funding means the world to us,” explained Mandy Garola, VP of South Georgia’s CURE Childhood Cancer branch.

Allison Suddeth is one of the parents that has had their lives altered by cancer.

Her daughter, Lilly, has battled LLS for nearly two years now, but has plans to ring the bell come November, signaling the end of her treatment.

Allison says, holding events like this during childhood cancer awareness month lets the families involved know they’re never alone in their fight.

“I think it’s just important to know that we’re not alone. I think that’s the biggest thing is that, you feel like you’re alone but you look around and see all these different families and all of the staff and doctors and everyone that support you, and it’s so important to know you have people to rely on and lean on,” said Suddeth said.

