Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosts safety event to prevent hot car deaths this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week marked the official start of summer and as temperatures are on the rise, so are the number of hot car deaths across the nation.

According to the National Safety Council, so far this year, four children have died because of hot car incidents.

On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke every year after being left in a vehicle. Last year, that number reached the mid-20s.

The Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah hosted a safety event Thursday to remind parents and caretakers about the dangers of heatstroke when children are left unattended in hot cars.

“You want to make sure you never create that habit of leaving your child alone in a car,” Safe Kids Program Coordinator Sam Wilson said. “A hot car can heat up 20 degrees in 20 minutes.”

The hospital’s Safe Kids Program provided car thermometers for attendees so drivers can always be aware of when their vehicle is reaching a dangerous temperature. They say even cracking a window isn’t enough to keep your kids safe.

“That doesn’t create enough airflow in order to relieve some of that heat that’s trapped in there,” Wilson said. “The car, essentially, works like an oven mitt.”

Wilson advises leaving visual reminders so you don’t accidentally forget to check the back seat before you leave.

“Like leaving a pocketbook or cell phone in the backseat that allows you to every time you leave the vehicle check the back seat to make sure you’ve already removed the child from the back seat.”

And if you see another child or pet left in a car on a hot day, Wilson says the best thing you can do is to take action.

“The best thing to do is to call the authorities. If it’s in a parking lot situation, maybe you’re at a grocery store, you can contact management at the grocery store,” he said. “But the best thing to do is to take action. Call first responders, call 911. First responders are trained to deal with that situation.”

Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah offers helpful reminders to keep your children safe this summer: