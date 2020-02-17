Memorial Health announces plans for freestanding emergency rooms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health announced Monday that it has submitted two Certificate of Need applications to the State of Georgia for freestanding emergency rooms in Pooler and Richmond Hill.

The freestanding emergency rooms will be staffed 24/7, 365 days a year and will be more than 12,000 square feet. Each facility will have 12 beds, including one trauma bay, and will employ 32 staff members.

Memorial Health says the ERs will provide needed emergency care to Pooler and Richmond Hill as they both continue to grow tremendously.

The ERs will function as satellite departments of Memorial Health. They will provide on-site CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds. They will also include clinical laboratory services and will be staffed by clinicians trained to accept patients brought in by EMS.

“Our new freestanding ERs in Pooler and Richmond Hill will be able to diagnose and quickly treat patients with serious medical conditions,” said Dr. Jay Goldstein, medical director of emergency services for Memorial Health. “Physicians at these facilities can care for emergent patients, such as stroke patients, administering tPA (a clot-busting drug) to stabilize the patient and then transfer to the hospital for additional care, if appropriate.”

A planned opening date for the facilities has not yet been released.