Memorial Health allows 1 visitor per patient

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health is making adjustments to its visitation policy this week.

Still, any COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients are not allowed to have visitors.

But beginning Tuesday, all other patients can have one designated visitor during admission. The visitor must be 18 and older.

In addition, outpatient imaging and lab services patients may have one visitor.

The neonatal intensive care unit and Children’s Hospital will continue to allow visitation for both parents; parents may rotate visitation so that each can spend time with their baby and child.

“Memorial Health is and has always been a safe place to receive care,” a statement from the hospital system reads. ” In these times, we are taking unprecedented precautions to ensure safety for those who enter our facility.”

Visiting hours are in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hospital staff will continue pre-screening and requiring masks for those visiting the hospital.

