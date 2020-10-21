Memorial Health addresses cleanliness, staff complaints

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Complaints have been coming into the WSAV newsroom this week about cleanliness and staffing issues at Memorial Health. The issue was brought to light after a breast cancer patient says staff ignored her requests for basic items and a clean room.

“I wouldn’t expect a room to look like that at the City Mission,” said Susan Manning, another patient who says the hospital lacked necessities.

“There was no toilet paper. There were no towels. Thank God there was a soap dispenser on the door… the waste baskets hadn’t been cleaned,” she said.

Manning sent WSAV the following pictures of what she says is another person’s blood on the floor of her bathroom, a dirty toilet and an empty toilet paper holder:







Memorial Health’s Chief Nursing Officer says the hospital’s environmental services provider is ultimately responsible for cleaning and restocking hospital rooms. A new company was hired on Sunday.

“All of those things are routinely stocked by the environmental services team as they do room cleaning,” said Todd Isbell of claims that the hospital lacked resources. “And as we give them feedback about the needs that we have, that is certainly one of the things we talk about and one of the things we are working with our new vendor.”

The hospital says it has spent $240 million on upgrades and renovations and plans to “spend what it takes to get to where we want to be.”

Isbell says the hospital has enough resources and that COVID-19 has not impacted how well rooms are cleaned at the hospital.

“The cleaning process for patients with COVID are the same for patients that are on any airborne isolation,” he said.

He says nursing leaders interview and record feedback from every patient about their stay. It’s why he says it is important for people to speak up when they are at the hospital if they have any issues. There is are several avenues to do that.

“The staff who come to the hospital every day come with the right intention and they really care about their patients,” he said.

Manning, however, says it comes down to one priority: cleanliness.

“Clean!” she said. “Clean it, clean the beds clean the bathrooms clean the toilets!”

The hospital says its environmental services provider cleans rooms daily and deep cleans rooms between each patient.