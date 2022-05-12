SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving their country.

This year’s holiday will occur on Monday, May 30. Take a look below at the events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Flags for the Fallen: 26,000 Flags | One Mission

When: Thursday, May 26, through Monday, May 30

Where: National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force (175 Bourne Ave. in Pooler)

With the help of volunteers, 26,000 flags will be on display in the museum’s Memorial Garden in honor of the 26,00- Eighth Air Force airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II. Visitors have the chance to walk through and remember those heroes who didn’t return home.

Visit this link for ticket admission information.

Several programs have been scheduled for the weekend, from the opening ceremony on Thursday through the Memorial Day wreath-laying and B-17 flyover on Memorial Day.

Thursday, 10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony at the Rotunda & Memorial Garden

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – Living History Presentation: October 1943 Bremen pre-mission briefing at the Nissen Hut/Mission Experience

Saturday, 1 p.m. – Living History Presentation: Women in the Eighth Air Force in England at Colonial Group, Inc. Art Gallery

Saturday, 4 a.m. – Freckleton Air Disaster Memorial Ceremony at the Freckleton Children’s Garden/Memorial Garden

Sunday, 12:15 p.m. – Living History Presentation: October 1943 Bremen pre-mission briefing at the Nissen Hut/Mission Experience

Sunday, 1 p.m. – Veterans Panel Discussion with Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, 1st Lt. James Frolking and TSgt. Bruno Gallerani at the Rotunda

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. – Book Signing | “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage during the Bloodiest Campaign in Military History” with Maj John “Lucky” Luckadoo and author Kevin Maurer at the Rotunda

Sunday, 3 p.m. – Living History Presentation: Women in the Eighth Air Force in England at Colonial Group, Inc. Art Gallery

Sunday, 4 p.m. – Candlelighting ceremony at the Chapel of the Fallen Eagles

Monday, 11 a.m. – Memorial Day wreath-laying and B-17 flyover in the Memorial Garden

Vintage Warbirds in Savannah Memorial Day Weekend

When: Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30

Where: Sheltair Aviation Services (100 Eddie Jungemann Drive in Savannah)

Vintage military aircraft will be in the Hostess City for Memorial Day weekend. The Commemorative Air Force is bringing historic aircraft to the Sheltair Aviation Services at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Provided by the Commemorative Air Force

Organizers say a highlight of the weekend will be the appearance of the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders in the air over the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth, as the museum presents “Flags for the Fallen,” a site-wide event honoring the 26,000 airmen of the Eighth Air Force who gave their lives in World War II.

The public is invited to enjoy onboard tours and warbird flights with the aircraft crews at Sheltair Aviation Services. Ground tours will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, excluding flying times.

Admission to the event is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and $20 for a family of up to five and includes access to all the aircraft for cockpit tours. Warbird flights start as low as $100 on the Navy transport and $380 on the advanced trainer. Seats on the B-17 start at $495, and at $995 on the dive-bomber.

Those who wish to fly can call 855-FLY-A-B17 (1-855-359-2217) or reserve online at B17TexasRaiders.org See more on Facebook.

“Savannah Salutes” at Plant Riverside District

When: Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30

Where: Plant Riverside District (400 W. River St. in Savannah)

The four-day “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Plant Riverside District promises free live music, aerial performances by Cirque Divina and food and drink options for all ages.

Featured performers include Charleston’s premier party band Super Deluxe on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.; blues, soul and funk band Earthtonez on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.; Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love on Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m.; Bluffton, S.C.’s Whitley Deputy Band on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; and favorite local rock band Individually Twisted on Monday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Cirque Divina will be performing on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. in Montgomery Park.

Plant Riverside District will also present nightly fountain shows at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park featuring patriotic music and a special salute to the U.S. armed forces.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service

When: Sunday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Emmet Park (4089 E Bay St. in Savannah)

Guests will gather in the downtown park at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which commemorates the Vietnam War veterans from coastal Georgia, including 106 members of the armed forces from Chatham County killed or presumed killed in the conflict.

City of Pooler Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

When: Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m.

Where: South lawn of Pooler City Hall (100 SW Highway 80 in Pooler)

The city will observe Memorial Day with its annual Remembrance Ceremony on Monday. Guest speakers will include 1st District U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, 164th District State Rep. Ron Stephens, 161st District State Rep. Bill Hitchens and Veterans Council of Chatham County Chairman Joe Higgins.

All members of the public are welcome to attend; limited seating will be available.

The ceremony will also include traditional elements such as the Posting of the Colors, the National Anthem, and the Fallen Soldiers Table.

Additional information may be found on Pooler’s website, linked here.

Laurel Grove South Service

When: Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Where: Laurel Grove South Cemetery (2101 Kollock St.)

A special ceremony will be held at the cemetery honoring veterans.