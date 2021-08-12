Memorial Day School halts in-person classes due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Day School has halted in-person learning temporarily due to COVID-19.

In a statement to WSAV, Head of School Jennifer Farris said she made the decision to switch to virtual learning because of “several confirmed cases.”

Memorial Day School is a small independent, family-oriented school. Our children interact with each other throughout our 3 campus buildings. Any child or faculty who may be Covid positive could easily transmit the virus unknowingly to others in any of our grades or daycare center. So when we have a confirmed case among our faculty and among our students, we must act swiftly. The health and welfare of our school family is paramount in all courses of action. Jennifer Farris

Farris said the Daycare Center has been temporarily closed temporarily as well.

In-person learning is expected to return on Monday, Aug. 23.

At least four public school districts in Georgia have already halted in-person classes due to the virus.

Memorial Day is a private college preparatory school with grades pre-K through 12.