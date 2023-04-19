ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Did you play the Mega Millions on St. Helena Island? You’ll want to check your tickets.

Lottery officials said a customer at the D3 Munoz LLC (1702 Sea Island Pkwy.) won $20,000 in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers: 7 – 9 – 15 – 19 – 25; Megaball – 4.

The ticket holder matched all four white ball numbers, plus the gold Megaball number, winning $10,000. Because the player purchased the Megaplier option, they doubled their winnings to $20,000.

The player missed winning the jackpot by one number.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is an estimated $20 million.