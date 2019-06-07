Mega Millions draws for $530 million tonight

Local News

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, Keith Ganatra, right, owner of the Del Monte Market, takes the numbers form picked by a customer, as he sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a brisk pace in Laveen, Ariz. A growing number of states are moving to allow winners of big lottery jackpots […]

(WSAV) – Tonight, someone could win $530 million in the Mega Millions lottery. 

The prize is the seventh largest in game history according  to South Carolina Education Lottery. The lucky winner can either take a cash option of $343.9 million or take the annuity, the full $530 million paid out in one immediate payment and annual graduated payments for 29 years.

People wanting a chance at tonight’s drawing must purchase a ticket by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. 

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are available at lottery retailers. Players can also purchase the Megaplier for an extra $1 for their non-jackpot winnings to be multiplied by the Megaplier number selected.

The odds of winning the jackpot are slim, just 1 in 302,575,350. 

Last Friday, a ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Conway, S.C. Nationally, the Mega Millions game had more than 1.2 million winner for that single drawing. 
 

