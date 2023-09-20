TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Ride through Toombs County and you’ll find sweet onions on top of lots of things, but there’s just one local artist behind many of the sculptures you see around town.

Ruth English was born and raised in Toombs County. She makes her mark in larger-than-life sculptures found all over town that show off the County’s crown jewel.

“It just kind of came to me you know,” said Ruth English, the artist behind the metal sweet onions. “It’s just one of those things that I didn’t really choose it, but I was given the opportunity and I just went for it.”

English’s newest and largest piece adorns the county’s new government center in the middle of town.

“Vidalia and Toombs County is known for the Vidalia onion, not only nationwide but worldwide,” said county manager John Jones. “That is pretty much like the McDonald’s arches for our area, is that onion.”

It’s twice the size of English who is just 5’1”.

“In the shop it was like it was big you put it up there it looks like a tiny little thing,” said English.

And she put it all together while 5 months pregnant with her son Arthur.

“I love that I can call this place home and just have my mark over it with my art,” said English.

English says she gets little attention as the artist, but she’s just happy to have her artwork on such a huge stage.