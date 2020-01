SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - The Grand Lake Club at Southbridge announced they have teamed up with local police officers to host a blood drive in honor of police officers that were killed in the line duty.

The blood drive takes place Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Lake Clubhouse, located at 815 Southbridge Blvd., Savannah.