SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new medical school is coming to Savannah.

On Wednesday, Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) announced the school is a part of the Medical College of Georgia and will be located on the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University.

“Increasing opportunities within the University System of Georgia allows Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia to educate and train more students and meets a clear need to make sure our communities receive better health care,” Burns said. “Georgia needs more doctors, and I’m proud we are making this investment in our future.”

According to the release, the $1.69 million will go towards renovating offices, classrooms and lab space on the Armstrong Campus. The college was funded through Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.

“Georgia ranks 40th in the nation for both the number of active physicians and the number of primary care doctors,” Burns said. “Georgians experience this reality everyday – data shows that 82 Georgia counties have no OB/GYNs, 65 counties have no pediatricians and nine Georgia counties have no doctor at all. This must change, especially in rural Georgia.”