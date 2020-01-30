Medical company Dräger gives back to Savannah nonprofits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A company headquartered in Texas gave back to local nonprofits while they met in Savannah.

As medical company Dräger travels across the country for sales meetings, they take always time to give back to the communities they’re visiting.

“It is absolutely the best,” said Donna Leister, Dräger Customer Support Manager. ” It’s nice to give back to the area we’ve been staying at for a couple of days.”

Over at the Savannah Convention Center on Wednesday, employees made dog beds and treats for the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.

They also filled backpacks for Inner City Night Shelter and Backpack Buddies program — and built bicycles for the local Salvation Army.

Major Paul Egan, with the Salvation Army, says Dräger’s work will help those in their re-entry program.

“They’re coming back out of prisons. They come to our shelters,” Egan said, adding, “They want to get around and make sure they have their id’s in place and thing of that nature, and now they can get around town a little bit easier with a bike.”

Dräger donated 40 bikes to Savannah’s Salvation Army.