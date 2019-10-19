Meal fundraiser for Seabrook family that lost everything in fire set for Saturday

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District is asking the community for help supporting a Seabrook family that lost everything in a fire last month.

A meal fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 480 Parris Island Gateway Saturday. Meals are $10 and proceeds will go to help the family.

The cooking fire happened on Sept. 22 and displaced the family of six. Luckily, there were no major injuries, but the family lost everything inside the home. The four children attend Whale Branch schools.